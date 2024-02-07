KUALA LUMPUR, February 7 — Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands will be hosting the debut music and dance fiesta, the Supalapa Festival.

The two-day event which will be taking place this March 2 and 3 will have over 40 international and local acts lined up, featuring different genres such as electronic dance music, pop and K-pop.

Amongst headliners includes famous Dutch superstar DJ, Tiësto and Paul Van Dyk as well as South-Korea based girl’s group XG, South Korean singer and rapper Jeon Somi and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi as well as Malaysian singer, Yuna.

Other artists appearing at the Supalapa Festival include Cosmic Gate, Ali Gatie, Knife Party and Talitha.

The performances will be held across three stages which are the EDM stage, the Live stage and the Pool stage.

Festival goers can also enjoy unique activities and attractions at the event including the Wrestling Ring, Bali Swing and a Silent Cinema as well as Carnival Games.

Supalapa Festival is organised by Maestro Production And Prodigy 1 Nation and according to its chairman Parthiban Murugaiya, he aims to make Supala Festival as a benchmark of Malaysian festivals.

“We hope this first Supalapa Festival will be a much-awaited annual event as it can fulfil the expectations of festival-goers in various aspects on top of music.

“Supalapa Festival will also help promote and shout out Malaysia’s name to foreign tourists as it will become an entertainment hub of international standards.

“And of course through the Supalapa Festival which features international musicians, the event will also become the best platform for local musicians to share the stage and showcase their talents with their international counterparts,” he said in a press release.

Phase two tickets are still available with ticketing price beginning from RM448 for a single-day pass and RM798 for full-festival pass.

For more information on Supalapa Festival, please click here.