KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Veteran Hong Kong actor Sean Lau Ching-wan took the plunge by signing up for short-form video hosting service Douyin, garnering 100,000 likes in the first four hours upon registering.

The 59-year-old, who most recently appeared in The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell, joined the ranks of other stars such as Andy Lau, Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok in creating Douyin accounts to engage with their Chinese mainland fans.

For his first post, Lau, who is married to former Miss Hong Kong Amy Kwok, shared a footage of himself roaming various street markets, DimSum Daily reported.

In the clip, the three-time Hong Kong Film Awards best actor winner asked his followers to teach him how to manoeuvre Douyin.

In four hours after signing up, Lau’s profile received 100,000 likes before it increased to 320,000 likes about 12 hours later.

A check by Malay Mail showed Lau had since amassed 34.1 million likes.

Many of his followers suggested Lau feature more of Kwok in his videos so he could increase his popularity.

