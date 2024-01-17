KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — K-Pop singer IU is set to return to Kuala Lumpur to perform at Axiata Arena on June 8 to 9.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the singer announced the dates for the H.E.R. world tour which will include concerts in Seoul, Osaka, London and Los Angeles among other major cities.

Fans of IU (known as UAENAs) flooded the comments of the post with praise, excited for her long awaited comeback concert.

Before arriving in Malaysia, the singer whose real name is Lee Ji-eun will be performing in Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Manilla.

The KL stopover will run for a historic two nights on Saturday and Sunday, reportedly making IU the only solo female K-Pop artist to do so in Malaysia.

Details on the tickets are yet to be revealed.

The 30-year-old singer last performed in Axiata Arena on December 21, 2019 as part of her Love, Poem world tour.

Meanwhile, she is also set to release her latest single Love Wins featuring V of popular Kpop boy band BTS on January 24 accompanied by a music video.