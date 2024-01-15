KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Canadian rock band Sum41 will be performing in Kuala Lumpur in Mega Star Arena on March 5 as part of their final tour.

After 28 years of rocking out, Sum 41: Tour of the Setting Sum will mark the band's end along with the release of their final album Heaven :x: Hell.

Organised by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, tickets go live on Wednesday (January 17) at 12pm on http://www.hitmanlive.com.

Ticket prices start at RM249 for free standing, RM299 for normal seating and RM349 for VIP seating.

Sum41 left an indelible mark on the world of punk-rock music receiving a Grammy nomination, two Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award and numerous Alternative Press Music Awards.

The band rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like In Too Deep, Fat Lip and Still Waiting.

Heaven :x: Hell, the band’s eighth and final album, will take them to their roots in early music and will be released on March 29.

In May 2023, the band announced on Instagram that they will be disbanding after their farewell world tour and the release of their final album.

“Being Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” the band wrote.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you ‘skumfuks’ on the road and excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

For more information on the concert, visit here.