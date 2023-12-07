KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — With large parts of Tamil Nadu battling floods triggered by Cyclone Michaung, leading Tamil actors have come forward to help stranded victims.

Actor Ajith Kumar was among the first to extend help to actor Vishnu Vishal and Bollywood star Aamir Khan as well as for their villa community members whose homes were inundated in Karapakkam, Chennai.

On Tuesday, Vishnu raised alarm on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the rapidly rising floods had left his neighbourhood in the lurch without electricity and other basic necessities.

சென்னை மற்றும் புறநகர் பகுதிகளில் "மிக்ஜாம்" புயல் கனமழை காரணமாக குழந்தைகள் பெண்கள் முதியவர்கள் உட்பட பொதுமக்கள் பெரும் சிரமத்திற்கு உள்ளாகி உள்ளனர். ஆயிரக்கணக்கான மக்கள் குடிநீர் மற்றும் உணவின்றியும் போதிய அடிப்படை வசதிகளின்றியும் தவித்து வருவதாக செய்திகள் வருகின்றன. வெள்ளம்... Advertisement — Vijay (@actorvijay) December 6, 2023

Aamir, who also resides there after temporarily moving to Chennai for his mother’s medical treatment, faced the same fate.

After rescue workers escorted them to safety, Vishnu said Ajith promptly made travel arrangements for both actors and other residents in their vicinity.

“After getting to know our situation through a common friend, the ever helpful Ajith sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members...Love you Ajith sir!,” Vishnu posted on X.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay has called on his Vijay Makkal Iyakam fan club members to volunteer for relief works organised by government agencies.

“There are reports that thousands of people are suffering without water and food and without adequate basic facilities.

“There are still many voices on social media asking for help to be rescued from flooded areas,” he posted on X late evening yesterday.

Times of India reported that actors Suriya and Karthi have donated Rs10 lakh (RM56,069) to support relief works in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.

Cyclone Michaung has killed seven people and over 61,600 people have been relocated to relief camps, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.