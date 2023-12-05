KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai will be in Malaysia this December 22 to promote his latest film The Goldfinger.

In a statement issued via social media, GSC said Leung will be present with movie director Felix Chong and producer Ronald Wong at The Exchange TRX, 8pm for a press conference and movie premier.

Leung, who became the first Chinese actor to receive the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, co-stars with Andy Lau in the movie, which marks their first reunion after the successful film Infernal Affairs, 21 years ago.

The Goldfinger, which will be released in Malaysia on December 30, also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam, Alex Fong, Philip Keung, Chin Ka Lok, Carlos Chan, Catherine Chau, Michael Ning and Tai Bo.

The action crime thriller story tells of the rise and fall of a giant conglomerate Carmen Enterprises, following the travails of its chairman Ching Yat Yin (Leung) through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) headed by Senior Principal Investigator Lau Kai Yuen (Lau) as murders are committed, billions in market value evaporate and millions are spent on litigation fees.

Budgeted at HK$350 million (RM209 million), production for the film began in February 2021 and wrapped up on 24 May the same year.

