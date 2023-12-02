KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Budding singer-songwriter Timur Flores has unveiled her newest single Dance Through My Heart.

The Malaysian-Swiss artiste described it as an innovative dance number that transcends borders, infusing Latin rhythms with the rich tapestry of her Asian roots.

Celebrated for her song-writing and performances, Flores has embarked on a musical odyssey that draws inspiration from the vibrant world of dance.

“Dance transcends linguistic and cultural barriers to connect us all. It doesn't matter where you're from; when you feel the music, your heart dances,” said Flores.

“I wanted to celebrate the beauty of dance and show how Latin music can resonate with audiences across Asia. It's about breaking down barriers and embracing the joy that music and movement bring,” she added.

Dance Through My Heart is also released in China through multiple platforms such as QQ Music, DouYin, Kugou, Kuwo Music and Netease Music. It was also featured at the Shanghai International Music Expo (IMX) in October.

The music video of the song features popular Korean choreographer KooYoung Back. Some of his dance credits include Exo’s Love Shot (586 million views) and TVXQ’s Keep Your Head Down (30 million views).

This music video marked the first time a Malaysian artiste has collaborated with such an iconic figure in the K-pop scene and it promises to be a musical revelation, showcasing the best of both worlds.