KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — After a gap of 25 years, Bollywood star Salman Khan is reuniting with filmmaker Karan Johar for an action drama titled The Bull.

The film, helmed by director Vishnuvardhan and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, will go into production in February 2024.

Khan made a cameo in Johar’s directorial debut in 1998’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but the duo have not worked together since.

The Bull marks Khan and Johar’s first collaboration for a full-length film and is expected to release for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025.

According to The Indian Express, Khan plays the role of a paramilitary officer in the film that delves into the harrowing events of the 1988 terror attacks in Male, Maldives.

The Bull’s announcement comes on the heels of Khan’s latest box office success, Tiger 3, that was released on Deepavali.

Earlier this year, Khan also made a special appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and both actors are slated to team up for a spy action sequel, Tiger vs Pathaan — their first full-fledged film together since Karan Arjun in 1995.

Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly enter production in 2025 and is likely to be released in 2026.