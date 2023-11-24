KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook charmed hundreds of fans at a red carpet event yesterday (November 23) in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian fans flocked excitedly to the event for their chance to see Ji, crowding around the barriers of the mall’s centre court.

A number of them also brought signboards with Korean messages, ready to take a selfie with the 36-year-old K-drama star.

Some passionate fans in the crowd came all the way from Sarawak, Singapore and Australia to get up close with their idol.

After much anticipation, Ji arrived at 3pm to the roar of fans who greeted him with loud screams and cheers.

Dressed in black, Ji calmly strode his way through the crowd and took some time to sign autographs and snap a quick selfie with lucky fans.

The actor was in town for the opening of Rado boutique and launch of the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton, accompanied by Rado chief executive officer Adrian Bosshard.

The DiaStar Original Skeleton is the latest innovative piece made in honour of the 60th anniversary of the Swiss watch brand’s famous DiaStar line, first launched in 1962.

It features a yellow-gold case and a full display of the anthracite-grey coated R808 automatic calibre.

“I’m back in Malaysia after a long time so I’m really honoured and happy to be here with everyone today,” Ji said.

“And thank you for cheering and embracing me here at Pavilion KL. I really love your voices, they are all very pretty,” the Rado ambassador added.

“I want to thank Mr Ji Chang-wook for his presence today. It was definitely a day which was very dynamic for him. And of course also very impressive with all his fans,” Bosshard said at a media event later.

“Thanks a lot for being with us in Kuala Lumpur and it was really a great pleasure and an unforgettable event.”

Ji poses with the new Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Many fans were excited to see their favourite Korean actor, some having waited since morning to get behind the barricades.

“I’m so happy to see Ji today! I’ve been a fan of his since The K2 and my mission today is to get him to sign my signboard,” a Malaysian female fan said.

“I’ve been a true-blue fan of Ji since I was a teenager. I came all the way from Singapore to be here so I hope I can get a selfie with him,” a fan from the Lion City said.

Ji is known for his roles in popular Korean dramas like Smile Again, The K2, Healer, Empress Ki and most recently, The Worst of Evil.

He last visited Malaysia in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in 2017 for the premier of action film Fabricated City.