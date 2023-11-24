KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Iconic 80s pop rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates are embroiled in a legal battle with court documents sealed.

Hall, 77, filed a restraining order against Oates, 75, over which songs his former bandmate is allowed to sing solo, reported Daily Mail.

Court records show the lawsuit was filed in Nashville’s chancery court on November 16.

Details on the sealed lawsuit are slim but it has been classified as a ‘contract/debt matter’.

On November 17, the court granted a temporary restraining order, beginning November 30.

Neither of the two pop singers have publicly commented on the matter.

Formed in Philadelphia in 1972, Hall & Oates are the most commercially successful duo in the history of pop who entered the hall of fame in 2014 and have sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

