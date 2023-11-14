KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Local singer Datuk Nora Ariffin has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit at KPJ Kajang Specialist Hospital for breathing complications.

Her husband Datuk Rushdi Ramli broke the news to close friend and singer Datuk Aishah, who shared it on Instagram last night, reported mStar.

In his message, Rushdi asked one and all to pray for his wife’s speedy recovery.

Aishah echoed the same sentiment after initially expressing shock.

“Let’s all pray so she can be fully healed,” she said.

Nora, 50, made news last month after accepting her late son’s diploma on his behalf at his convocation ceremony held at Mara University of Technology.

