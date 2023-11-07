KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Controversial personality Azwan Ali says he is dead serious in filing a RM100 million lawsuit against celebrity entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri.

This is after Azwan had his hair pulled by Aliff in front of a live audience at of The Roast of OK Let’s Go show in Singapore recently.

Videos of the kerfuffle made rounds across social media over the weekend with many social media users branding it as a publicity stunt by the duo.

However, Azwan, also known as Diva AA, in a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that he was not playing around with threats of a lawsuit.

“No joke. I don’t care if all of you think it was an act but I will still sue him because the incident of Aliff Syukri pulling my hair has gone viral.

“And he went ‘all out’ ya, he pulled my hair really hard on stage during OK Let’s Go performance and I will claim in court that he did that with malicious intent.

“It feels like he’s getting revenge on me. And his excuse was that he thought I was wearing a wig, no, even if it's a wig, are you blind or something?,” said Azwan before breaking down in tears.

Azwan also shared another video on X saying that he had discussed with his lawyers and he’s was to file a lawsuit against the DHerbs founder despite Aliff having apologised onstage.

Aliff in response took to TikTok to day that Azwan was trying to use his name for publicity and he didn’t want to prolong the issue.

“Let Allah repay you. I don’t want to insult anybody, I’ll just let my lawyers do the work,” Aliff captioned the post.

After the incident onstage, both also shared clips of an argument between them in a hotel before the show.