KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — A black and white leather jacket worn by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in one of his Pepsi Generation advertisements in 1984 is going under the auction block.

The jacket will go on sale on November 10 with the price potentially going as high as US$460,000 (RM2.2 million) reported TMZ.

The jacket belonged to Wendell Thompson, whose father was a cosmetologist working with Jackson at that time.

According to Thompson, he received the jacket as a gift from Jackson in 1983 when he met the King of Pop in Orlando before the advertisement was aired.

After having it in his custody for four decades, Wendell said he is now ready to pass it on as he wanted to use the cash raised from the sale to set up his children and family in his will, hoping this will set a solid foundation for all of them.

Wendell said he hoped the new owner can enjoy the jacket as much as he has noting he has fond memories with it.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that auction for the jacket will start at £100,000 (RM581,071) but it’s estimated to fetch between £200,000 (RM1.2 million) and £400,000 (RM2.3 million) at the auction.