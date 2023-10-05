KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Disgraced former member of K-pop band BigBang, Seungri has been accused of cheating on two women at the same time.

The 32-year-old’s misdeeds were exposed by South Korean paparazzi-style media Dispatch after both women, who follow each other on social media, shared pictures of their holidays with the celebrity at Bali, Indonesia.

According to KBIZoom, Seungri, or his real name Lee Seung-hyun, had planned the trip meticulously which saw the first woman leaving the island first before the second woman arrived.

He, however, maintained the itineraries for both women from the same hotel, restaurant, beach and even cafe.

One of the women reportedly told Dispatch that she took a double take when she saw the other party's story on Instagram.

“There were pictures of the restaurant and cafe Seungri and I went to on (her) Instagram story,” said the woman, identified as B, adding that they went to the same restaurant, beach and cafe.

“It means he moved with the same route, only changing women,” B added.

Upon seeing the pictures, B contacted A who confirmed she did go on holiday with Seungri.

A had gone for the trip from September 21 to 25 after she and Seungri officially became a couple earlier that month.

At the same time, B, who had known Seungri for four years, was invited by the singer-songwriter for a trip to Bali from September 25 to 28. He allegedly told B that he had broken off with A and wanted to date B, hence the Bali trip.

After Seungri’s two-timing plan got exposed, A and B compared their schedules in Bali.

The conclusion was that Seungri went to the same places with different women.

In February, Seungri was released from Yeoju Prison in South Korea’s Gyeonggi province after completing his 18-month sentence for his involvement in the Burning Sun sex and drug scandal.

He was convicted on nine charges, including arranging sex trafficking for foreign investors in 2015 and misappropriating funds from Burning Sun, a nightclub in Gangnam to which he was affiliated.

The court also found him guilty of eight accounts of illicit gambling involving some 2.2 billion won (RM7.7 million) between 2013 and 2017.