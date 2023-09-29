KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — K-pop group Mamamoo’s planned concert here has been cancelled.

Taking to their social media, the organiser CK Star Entertainment Malaysia said the November 17 event had to be called off as the application of permit had been rejected.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the aforementioned event as the concert permit application has not been approved. Despite our constant efforts, the related issues were unfortunately beyond our control,” the company said in the statement.

“We express our sincere apologies for this cancellation which was not at all anticipated, and are sorry about any unfulfilled expectations and inconvenience this may have caused,” it added.

The group, consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, was supposed to perform at Zepp Kuala Lumpur as part of their first fan concert.

The stopover is part of the group’s Asia tour.

Fans were dejected over the news with Facebook user Ikhwan Drago Nasri suggesting that the organiser move the venue to Sarawak, claiming the state government was open to international artists.