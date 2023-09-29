KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 29 — They’re not the first thing to come to mind as muse for a ballet but turns out iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath were perfect.

Black Sabbath - The Ballet opened to sold-out shows and rave reviews in Birmingham, attracting new audiences who never attended a ballet before, reported BBC.

The two-hour show that features eight songs by the Birmingham heavy metal superstars, premiered at the Birmingham Hippodrome on September 23 and will run until September 30.

The Birmingham Royal Ballet, which has been transforming how classical ballet looks and sounds, were thrilled to announce that more than 60 per cent of tickets in Birmingham for Black Sabbath - The Ballet were sold to people who have never attended a ballet before.

The opening night saw Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi joined by singer Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon, fellow band member Geezer Butler and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant.

After its Birmingham run, the show will move to Plymouth and London.