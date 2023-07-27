KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — At 16, she was told she couldn’t study printmaking because she was a girl.

So British singer Alison Moyet put her dream on hold as she made her mark on the music industry as one half of the 1980s pop duo Yazoo before becoming a bigger success as a solo artiste.

Fast forward 46 years, Moyet finally achieved her childhood ambition after obtaining a first-class degree in fine art printmaking from the University of Brighton.

Born to a French father and English mother, the 62-year-old musician and singer thanked her teachers by sharing a photo in her cap and gown on Twitter.

“Did that graduating thing today. All a bit late doors, but bees & bonnets & wot not. Congratulations to my fabulous cohort who brought with them much joy, & earnest thanks to our talented educators & technicians for sharing their knowledge & wisdoms generously,” she tweeted on July 25.

She also previously tweeted that printmaking had been her ambition before pop music.

“Aged 16, I wanted to be a printer like my father, my grandfather and his father before him,” she said.

“I was met with a ‘No. Closed Shop. No women’.”

Known for her soulful bluesy voice, Moyet won best female solo artist at the Brit Awards twice in the 1980s.

The Grammy-nominated singer topped the charts in the 1980s with hits like Invisible and All Cried Out.