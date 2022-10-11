Darkkey (left) and Santesh are among the celebrities to dazzle their fans with their hit songs. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Malaysian singer Darkkey Nagaraja is ready to rock the stage again, with other local Indian singers in KL this coming weekend.

Darkkey, known for hit song Akamage, was thrilled to be sharing the stage with artists like Amalina singer Santesh Kumar, Dhilip Varman, Havoc Brothers, Kumaresh Kamalakannan, Keshvini Saravanan and Thiviya Kalaiselvan.

(From left) Kumaresh, Keshvini, Santesh, Darkkey and Thiviya were all geared up to be performing for their fans this weekend. — Picture by Choo Choy May

During a press conference yesterday, Darkkey said that the collaboration with fellow Malaysian artists was important to showcase the local Indian talent scene in the global arena.

Darkkey, known for his Michael Jackson dance moves while delivering his rock songs, said that the upcoming concert was going to be different from his Namme Kaigeh concert, held last week.

“For The Next Level Live in Kuala Lumpur, I’ll be adding more styles and varieties to the songs and would also be wearing my signature red jacket as fans have been asking for it.

“And I’m excited to be singing alongside our local Indian artists. We are all equal, there is no one who is better than another.

“If artists from India have received overwhelming response from fans here, we too can’t wait to show our talent as well,” he said.

Santesh said that it was his dream to perform alongside the local Indian artists and was looking forward to singing for his fans.

“Since I was young I’ve always dreamt of performing at an international level and I believe this concert is as good as any other international concerts due to the effort and the number of local celebrities that will be belting out their best hits.

“I can’t wait to perform for all of you,” he said.

First-time concert performer Keshvini, meanwhile said that she was ecstatic and grateful to be invited to share the stage with other singers.

The two-day The Next Level Live in Kuala Lumpur concert will be held on October 14 and 15 at Quill Mall Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

While tickets for the first-day concert were sold out in three hours, tickets are still available for the second day.