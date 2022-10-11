Some 37 years after 'Back to the Future' hit the screens, Micheal J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd shared the same stage again recently. — Picture via Instagram/ mrchristopherlloyd

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — An emotional reunion between Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd at the New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 9) left many social media users in tears.

One clip of the reunion had been viewed over nine million times on Twitter.

“Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday,” tweeted @arghkid.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zd3yDJKcUY — Scotty (@arghkid) October 9, 2022

The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, Variety reported.

Taking to his Instagram, Lloyd said he cherished the moments.

“Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon, my dear friend @realmikejfox, and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 but only went public seven years later. He told the audience at the event that Lloyd has always been there supporting him over the years.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking - but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox reportedly said.

“People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”