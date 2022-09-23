Bob Lokman was laid to rest at the Pulau Bunut Muslim cemetery in Kubang Kerian in Kelantan at 9.30pm, September 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 23 — Songwriter, actor and comedian Bob Lokman, whose real name was Mohd Hakim Lokman, 58, was laid to rest at the Pulau Bunut Muslim cemetery in Kubang Kerian here at 9.30pm today.

Earlier, his body was taken to the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Hospital, Kubang Kerian, for the bathing and shrouding process, before being sent to Masjid Kampung Pulau Hilir in Kubang Kerian.

More than 100 family members, acquaintances and artiste friends, including Datuk M. Nasir and Datin Marlia Musa attended the funeral.

According to M. Nasir, who had visited the deceased a few months ago when he was still in good health, he and Bob had first met in the 1980s before Bob had joined the group Wings as its manager.

M. Nasir said he and Bob were like brothers.

Meanwhile, Marlia said that Bob played matchmaker and introduced her to her husband M. Nasir.

“I knew Bob before my marriage and considered him as a brother. I visited him when he was sick. He had an amazing fighting spirit (against his ailments). The last time we met, Bob was still cheerful and had time to crack some jokes,” she added. — Bernama