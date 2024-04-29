KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Action thriller Sheriff: Narko Integriti hit RM31 million in collections at the box-office over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, director Syafiq Yusof announced that the film has taken the lead as the highest grossing film in Malaysia for 2024.

“Alhamdulillah, Thank you all! SHERIFF, the NO.1 film with a collection in Malaysia alone of RM31 million surpassing international films shown in Malaysia 2024!” Syafiq wrote.

Sheriff collected more than Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire which premiered on March 28 and Money No Enough 3 released on February 10.

The film is steadily climbing the list of the Top 10 highest grossing Malaysian films of all time, currently holding the eighth spot.

The two highest grossing local films currently belong to Syafiq’s own Polis Evo 3 at RM54 million and Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan at RM97 million.

Sheriff revolves around Sherifuddin Hussein (played by Zul Ariffin), a police officer in charge of arresting corrupt cops.

Sheriffudin is tasked to find the ‘Meth Killer’ who has been murdering police officials in the Narcotics Department.

The ensemble cast also stars Datuk Aaron Aziz, Syafiq Kyle, and Elizabeth Tan.