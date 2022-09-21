It took Hong Kong actor Oscar Leung eight years to see his salary increased from RM3,490 to RM8,726. — Picture via Facebook/ Oscar Leung 梁烈唯

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Former TVB actor Oscar Leung only got a pay hike from HK$6,000 (RM3,490) to HK$15,000 (RM8,726) eight years after joining the station following his popularity in the drama Tiger Cubs.

The 43-year-old, who joined the Hong Kong broadcaster in 2004, was initially cast as a rebellious youth before getting his big break in 2012 through his role in L'Escargot, Ming Pao reported.

In the same year, Leung also landed a role in Tiger Cubs that saw his popularity skyrocket.

He eventually won the Most Improved Male Artiste and the Best Male Newcomer in Malaysia at the 2012 TVB Anniversary Awards.

Responding to fans who refused to believe he was only drawing HK$15,000 salary, Leung said not all artists got a big pay packet.

"The important thing is to cultivate yourself then you will be able to earn more," he said.

He added TVB was known to pay low salaries to their stable of artistes.

"The situation is still the same now. But to be fair to them, the station is one in Asia that has the most families on its payroll and the pressure is huge," said Leung, who has since moved to China to develop his career.

He also runs a car dealership with Raymond Lam’s wife Carina Zhang in Shenzhen, China, specialising in luxury car brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, 8days reported.