KUALA TERENGGANU, April 29 — A policeman with the rank of Corporal was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of accepting bribes in return for smuggling in prohibited item to a lock-up detainee three years ago.

The accused, Muhamad Alif Abdul Jamal, 33, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

According to the charges, the accused, who was then on duty at Chukai police station lockup, allegedly received a bribe of RM1,000 on April 17 and RM450 on November 30, 2021, from Jainah Mohamed Abdullah to smuggle tobacco into the lockup for Mohd Firdaus Mohd Zahid.

The accused is charged with committing an offence under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished according to Section 24 of the same law which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mariah Omar and prosecuting officer Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Masliela Ismail.

Mariah offered bail of RM15,000 for both charges in one surety and additional conditions that the accused not to approach prosecution witnesses, surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC office every month until the disposal of the case.

Masliela appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that her client supports both of his parents who have health problems.

Judge Mohd Azhar allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 in one surety and additional conditions submitted by the prosecution.

The court set June 5 for case management. — Bernama