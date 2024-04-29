KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Hyoyeon and Bomi of K-Pop girl groups Girls Generation and Apink were detained in Bali recently during the shooting of a travel variety show.

The show called Korea Package Season 2: Pick Me Trip in Bali featured Hyoyeon and Bomi alongside Korean presenter Choi Hee and former I.O.I member Lim Na-young.

The cast also featured Indonesian idol singer Dita Karang of K-Pop girl group, Secret Number.

The concept of Pick Me Trip allows fans of the show to decide where the members will visit based on live voting on their Instagram page.

The show’s cast and crew of 31 South Koreans were detained on April 26 at an Indonesian airport for failing to obtain a filming permit from the local government, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

The four celebrities reportedly had their passports confiscated and held for investigations.

The cast and crew had arrived in Bali on April 21 and were spotted by Indonesian fans filming the show in various locations around the island.

They were supposed to depart on April 25 but were blocked from leaving by authorities who claimed that the crew did not receive any approval for shooting, and were told to return to their accommodations

Koreaboo reported two days later that most of the cast and crew have since returned to South Korea.

On Saturday, a fan account on X posted a video of Bomi back in South Korea.

Yesterday, Indonesia’s TEMPO reported that the show’s two South Korean producers had been deported from Bali for ‘misusing their stay permit’.

“They have been proven to misuse their stay permit and failed to complete the film production permit for foreigners in Indonesia,” said the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office said in a statement.

The fine for unauthorised filming in Indonesia is reported to be around RM346,537.