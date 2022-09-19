The Bad Romance singer also apologised to fans for not delivering the epic version of Rain On Me in the rain. — Picture via instagram/ladygaga

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — Lady Gaga apologised to her fans on social media after cancelling her Miami concert midway through due to the heavy rain and lightning last Saturday.

She was performing to a crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as part of her concert tour The Chromatica Ball to promote her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

In an emotional video viewed by over five million fans posted yesterday, the Shallow singer said that she tried to finish the show in Miami on Saturday but was unable to do so.

“Even when the rain stopped, lightning strikes were hitting too close to the ground.

“I know that for a really long time, I wanted to be like this hardcore bad b****.

“But I also want to be responsible and loving and I don’t know what to do if anything happens to anybody in the audience or to any member of the crew, dancers, or my band members,” she said before breaking into tears.

The Bad Romance singer also apologised to fans for not delivering the epic version of Rain On Me in the rain and explained that the lives’ of people were more important.

“The lyrics of that song — ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’

“I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band, the whole crew, everyone, my family and friends. Safety first. Love you,” she wrote.

BBC reported that fans gathered beneath a sheltered section of the venue singing Rain On Me as claps of thunder could be heard overhead.

However, despite eventually making their way back to their seats, organisers decided it was unsafe for the show to continue.

On Instagram, fans flooded her account comforting her and saying that it wasn’t her fault to cancel her tour and that they appreciated her kind act.

“Never apologise for what you didn’t cause.

“You are enough. More than enough.

“You’re the happiest parts of my heart and soul and I know you love each single person that was out there and who went to Chromatica with you just as much,” wrote one fan, @mariagrxms.