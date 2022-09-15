The Peachskins consists of Rafique ‘Raf’ Ramleh who’s the frontman, drummer Faheem Amir as well as DJ and producer, Shahid Rogers. — Picture courtesy of The Peachskins

KUALA LUMPUR, September 15 — Genre-fluid band The Peachskins is dropping their latest single titled Ghost which will be released this Sunday, September 18.

The track’s title refers to the act of “ghosting” — which is defined by Marriam Webster’s dictionary site as the act of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone usually without explanation by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls or messages.

For the song, the band involved their fans with a survey on their Instagram stories earlier this month where they posed the questions “have you been ghosted before?” and “what was their name?”

The ongoing “study” aims to find the correlation between the act of “ghosting” a love interest with the name of said “ghost’.

The band’s frontman, Rafique Ramleh said that a total of 67 people have responded to both questions and have shared the first name of their “ghosts” which includes names such as “Adam, Aiman, Isaac and Danish”.

The early results which were shared by the band reached over 500 people on Instagram.

The Peachskins’ upcoming single talks about the act of ghosting and its reflection on nowadays society and dating culture. — Picture courtesy of The Peachskins

The band’s DJ and producer, Shahid Rogers describes the song as a reflection of society and local dating culture.

“Ghosting is an art of digital rejection.

“If you believe in ‘ghosts’ and their paranormal behaviour, this song has all the makings of a dramatic date night playlist,” Shahid said adding that the reason they did the survey was to spark a conversation amongst the public and to promote the single.

Ghost is one of the singles in a wave of “singles” that the band will be releasing soon, and the track finds the band exploring new sounds combined with their genre-fluid attributes.

Their edgy and gritty synth-heavy sound incorporates active ingredients from alternative rock, industrial hip-hop along with drum and bass mixed with contemporary pop styles.

The Peachskins previously made headlines for their guerrilla marketing technique which involved former prime minister Najib Razak’s Instagram page for promoting their EP Are You Okay?.

The band will be performing live at the upcoming Good Vibes Weekender 2022 this September 24.

Ghost by The Peachkins will be available on all streaming platforms from September 18 onwards, to pre-save the track, please click here.