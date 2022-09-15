Malaysian singer Vanessa Reynauld has hit back at social media users who criticised her dressing at the recent Anugerah Industri Muzik. — Picture via Instagram/ vanessareynauld

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Singer Vanessa Reynauld has clapped back at social media users who criticised the way she dressed for AIM23 as it revealed part of her legs.

The 22-year-old, who won the best newcomer award in the Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) recently, said it does not look too sexy to her as that was how the dress was fashioned.

"Kaki jer pun... Tak kan kaki pun nak tergoda (It's just the legs...Don't tell me you want to get excited from seeing legs)," Harian Metro quoted the singer as saying.

Social media users were abuzz with her outfit for the night which they claimed looked sexy as a slit from the skirt showed off her legs.

Reynauld added that it was up to people how they felt about her image and appearance, but to her, the dress was not too revealing.

"It is up to the individuals on how they want to highlight themselves. For me, I like to test out each dress."

"But it will not be too sexy, just that of late, I feel I am more confident when it comes to dressing for my appearance."

She said it would be inappropriate for social media users to control what she wears as long as she does not go overboard, adding that she would not take to heart the criticism leveled against her.

Meanwhile, the Rindu Separuh Nyawa singer said her family, especially her older brother, Christopher — who suffers from Down Syndrome — was her source of strength.

She also dedicated Buat Ku Sempurna that was released in January to him.