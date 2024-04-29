KLANG, April 29 — The government will take ad hoc measures to urgently alleviate overcrowding at 86 schools nationwide, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

In a press conference after visiting SMK Meru, Klang, one of the most overcrowded schools in Selangor, she said these included adding temporary classrooms as well as expanding existing schools and building new ones.

“Overall, there are 86 overcrowded schools all over Malaysia. Among the steps taken by the administrators includes creating makeshift classes,” Fadhlina said.

However, she acknowledged that makeshift classrooms would only be possible in schools that have additional space.

“Other steps that we are looking at is to break up the students to other schools as well, including optimising the surrounding schools,” Fadhlina said.

In SMK Meru, Klang, eight new classrooms are being built while 18 were being added in SMK Bukit Kapar, Kapar.

The minister said more new schools would be needed to provide a permanent solution to the issue.

Selangor has the most overcrowded schools in the nation.