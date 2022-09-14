KUALA LUMPUR, September 14 — Actor Leonardo DiCaprio,47, is reportedly back on the dating scene.

After his split with actress Camilla Monroe, 25, the Oscar award-winning actor has been seen ‘getting close’ to supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27.

The Daily Mail revealed photos of DiCaprio and Hadid hanging out in a group at an exclusive party held by friends in Soho, New York.

The pair appeared to be leaning in close, attempting to hear each other clearly over blaring loud music.

Sources meanwhile told People that they are ‘taking things slow’ as DiCaprio isn’t one to hop into casual relationships.

Reports claim DiCaprio is pursuing Hadid, but the supermodel does not want to be romantic with him now.

The pair have been hanging out in groups as DiCaprio has spent more time with family and friends since his split with Monroe.

DiCaprio has a reputation on the internet for dating women below 25, and memes resurfaced online after his 4-year relationship with the Mickey and the Bear actress.

Hadid will break ‘the below 25 rule’ as she is a mother to her daughter Khai, whom she co-parents with her former lover, One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The sister of Bella Hadid gave birth to her daughter in September 2020, she broke up with Malik in October 2020 after he harassed her mother Yolanda Hadid during an intense argument.