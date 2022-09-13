Mo Li's father Derek declined the monetary assistance from tycoon Richard Li as the concert organiser has agreed to undertake all treatment costs. — Picture via Instagram/ momo.lky

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li offered to undertake all costs to treat Mo Li, the dancer for Hong Kong Cantopop boyband Mirror, who suffered horrific injuries during the band's July 28 concert.

The offer, however, has been rejected by Mo's father Derek, Dimsum Daily HK reported.

In a statement issued yesterday (September 12), Richard, who is the chairman of Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited, the parent company for the concert organiser, said he had visited Mo last week and offered to provide assistance.

Besides medical expenses, Richard, who is the son of prominent businessman Li Ka-shing, also provided HK$10 million (RM5.74 million) to Mo's family.

Responding to Richard's offer, Derek said in a separate statement today that it was still too early to accept until the person responsible for the incident has been identified and actions taken.

Derek noted that the organiser had committed to undertake his son's treatment cost.

He added that Mo had started undergoing treatment and the future treatment plan would depend on the progress of his son's current treatment.

It was previously reported that the task force investigating the accident found several factors were to be blamed for the mishap, including the use of a substandard wire cord, weight error involving the screen, an incorrectly installed rope guard and a snapped screw.

Following the incident that saw two other dancers injured, several Hong Kong celebrities including singers Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng and Hins Cheung wished the dancers a speedy recovery.

Kwok also asked the industry to take the safety of all stage performers seriously.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who is the president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, urged social media users to not circulate video clips of the accident.