Local actress Janna Nick revealed that her health was badly affected after being infected with influenza two weeks ago. — Picture via Instagram/ Janna Nick

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Famous local actress and TV host Janna Nick has apologised for allegedly disgracing the stage at Anugerah Industri Muzik 23 (AIM23) last night (Sept 11).

This is after the 26-year-old had admitted to lip-syncing her whole performance at the music event which took place at the Shah Alam City Council’s (MBSA) Auditorium.

The actress, who also dabbles in singing, has taken to her Instagram last night to apologise for her performance and 'bringing shame to the event'.

"The chance to perform on stage alongside legendary local singers has always been a dream of mine. I was honoured when I was offered to perform.

"However, since I was infected with influenza two weeks ago, my health has been affected badly. I continued with my shooting and work in Jakarta and attended an event in Singapore even though the doctors have advised me to rest.

"Without realising, my decisions have come back to haunt me,” she wrote in the caption.

Janna also included a short montage of her losing her voice due to influenza along with snippets of her packed schedule including some behind-the-scenes shots of her prepping for the AIM23 performance.

Despite the setbacks, Janna's Gatal music video, which was directed by Chuan Looi, won the Best Music Video category last night.

Janna’s open apology post has garnered over 16,000 likes on Instagram with fans wishing her a speedy recovery.

It was reported by Harian Metro that Janna had left the event early after her performance due to her health condition.

Previously, it was also reported that Janna was rushed to the hospital for medical attention in Jakarta due to her sickness.

No further details on her illness were shared.