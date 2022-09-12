Mo Li accepts that he will have to undergo treatment for a long time. — Picture via Instagram/ momo.lky

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Mo Li, the dancer for Hong Kong Cantopop boyband Mirror, has come to terms that he will be bedridden following the horrific injuries he sustained at the July 28 concert.

Speaking through his father, Derek, the 27-year-old said he has accepted that he will have to undergo treatment in hospital for a very long time but will face the future calmly, The Straits Times reported.

The dancer-choreographer, who has been in intensive care following the incident, was taken off the ventilator recently after several operations.

Doctors treating him had told his parents that their son's prognosis remained poor and he is likely to be paralysed from the neck down.

In a statement on Saturday, Derek revealed that his son had been taken off the critical list and was now listed as serious.

He asked for continued prayers for his son as Mo still faces daunting challenges on his road to recovery.

The task force investigating the accident revealed last month that several factors were to blame for the mishap, such as the use of a substandard wire cord, weight error involving the screen, an incorrectly installed rope guard and a snapped screw.

Following the incident that saw two other dancers injured, several Hong Kong celebrities including singers Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng and Hins Cheung, wished the dancers a speedy recovery.

Kwok also asked the industry to take seriously the safety of all stage performers.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who is the president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, urged social media users to not circulate video clips of the accident.