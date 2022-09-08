Actor Zahiril Adzim says he rejected a role in a Hollywood production as it required him to appear in bedroom scenes. — Picture via Instagram/ zahiriladzim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Actor Zahiril Adzim rejected a role in a Hollywood production as it required him to appear in bedroom scenes.

The 38-year-old, whose real name is Mohd Zahiril Adzim Mohd Mokhtar, said it did not take him long to make the decision as the role was against his religious beliefs, Kosmo Online reported.

“I rejected the role years ago for the movie the title of which I have also forgotten.”

“Reading the script, there already intimate scenes from the beginning that required me and the actress to be half-naked,” he reportedly said.

While harbouring dreams of spreading his wings to productions abroad, Zahiril, who won the Most Promising Actor in the 22nd Malaysian Film Festival in 2008, said he would not go against Islamic teachings for the sake of his career.

“I am not so much into chasing for a Hollywood role but if given the chance who would not want that?” “But if the job requires me to go against Allah, I’d rather reject.”