Fans of Anirudh shouldn’t miss the chance to subscribe to Aha’s contest to be selected to watch his performance and meet him on September 18. — Picture courtesy of Aha

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — A total of 20 lucky fans of Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander will have the chance to meet him and join his Malaysian concert by joining a competition.

The lucky fans will get to see the Naan Pizhai music composer for his Once Upon A Time Tour this September 17 at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena.

They can also meet the singer and music composer the next day on September 18.

Organised by Indian streaming service Aha and its partners, the competition requires fans to subscribe to the streaming service till September 9 and send the screenshot of the successful subscription to the number: 017-6604989.

Aha’s chief executive officer Ajit Thakur said that the contest was something that fans shouldn’t miss.

“Aha is giving fans a chance of their lifetime to attend the concert of and meet Anirudh who’s the brand ambassador of Aha Tamil.

“Aha has always believed in allowing its fans to live their dreams and this contest is our effort towards the same,” he said in a press release.

Since its inception, Aha has released a number of blockbuster movies such as Vikram, Koogle Kuttapa and Manmadha Leelai AkashVani.

Anirudh rose to fame after his music composition of Why this Kolaveri Di from the movie 3 in 2012 that became a viral sensation and has been composing songs for all the major Tamil movies.