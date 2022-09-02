Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau will be performing in a live broadcast on his Douyin on Saturday, Sept 3 at 8pm. — Picture via Douyin/ 刘德华

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Fans of Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau are in for a treat.

The 61-year-old has announced that he would be having a live broadcast on his Douyin tomorrow (September 3) at 8pm.

Following the announcement, millions of his fans spurred him on, 163.com reported.

This is the second time Lau is having an online broadcast, the first being July last year where Lau organised a similar event to celebrate his four decades in the entertainment industry.

In a clip shared on his Douyin, Lau said it has been a long time since he last saw his fans and he hoped to bring them joy during the event.

Besides singing and telling them stories, Lau said he would also be chatting with fans like old friends.

He joined Douyin in January last year with more than 3,000 entertainers in registering accounts on the platform, including Zhang Ziyi, JJ Lin and Eason Chan.

In his 40-year career in showbiz, Lau has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.