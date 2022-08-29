A snapshot of the duo in action during a performance at Florida, United States in August 2022. — Picture via Facebook/ Air Supply Music

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — Australian rock duo Air Supply is set for a nostalgic year-end performance in Malaysia.

The band will play at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands on Dec 18 at 6pm, as part of their 47 Years Lost In Love Experience Tour.

With the band’s music career spanning almost five decades, fans can expect to sing along to classic tunes such as The One That You Love, Making Love Out of Nothing At All and Now and Forever.

Formed in 1975, Air Supply comprises singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock.

The band took the world by storm in the 1980s with a succession of hit songs, and have sold over 40 million copies of their albums worldwide.

Air Supply’s music career spans nearly five decades, with a string of chart-topping hits under their belt. — Pictures via Instagram/airsupplymusic and Genting Malaysia

In 2020, the Herald Sun deemed Air Supply among the top five ”Greatest Aussie Bands” of all time, alongside AC/DC, The Bee Gees and INXS.

The band continues to perform live for fans, and has staged over 5,300 concerts to date.

Malaysia is a popular stop for the duo, who last performed sell-out concerts at Resorts World Genting in 2017 and 2019.

Tickets are priced at RM566 (VIP), RM386 (PS1), RM246 (PS2) and RM156 (PS3); an additional RM4 processing fee applies.

Genting Rewards Card members can get a 10% discount on VIP, PS1 and PS2 tickets, via cash, credit card, and Genting Points redemption.

To purchase your tickets or learn more, go to https://www.rwgenting.com/en/entertainment/air-supply-live-in-malaysia.html