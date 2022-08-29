The military action film 'Air Force The Movie' has collected RM8 million in four days after opening on Aug 25. — Screencapture via Instagram @nvst1

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — After just four days in local cinemas, Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa has secured RM8 million since its August 25 premiere.

The post was officially announced on the film's Instagram account this afternoon, thanking Malaysian moviegoers for their support.

It also announced that the film was set to screen internationally in Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Cast members Aiman Hakim Ridza (who plays Major Zafran) and Nas-T (who plays ‘Rock’) also took to Instagram to thank local audiences.

“Airforce The Movie will be flying to Korea, Japan and Taiwan! Thank you all for your support! Alhamdulillah," said Nas-T on his Instagram.

The military action film tells the story of a Special Air Force team who must fight for survival in a terrorist-controlled country as they await the Royal Malaysian Air Force's rescue.

The film also stars Datuk Adi Putra, Jack Tan and Carmen Soo.

Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa is showing in cinemas nationwide.