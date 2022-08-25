Actor Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce after the couple’s 25th anniversary. — Picture by Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and wife, Jennifer Flavin are splitting up after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin filed for a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" on Aug 19 in Palm Beach County, California.

Divorce rumours began when Stallone replaced a tattoo on his shoulder of Flavin’s face with an image of his old dog, a bull mastiff named Butkus, Daily Mail reported.

On Aug 10, Flavin seemed to hint that something was amiss in a cryptic Instagram post of her hugging her three daughters. The caption read: "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters.”

Flavin proceeded to delete pictures with Stallone, including a 25th anniversary post uploaded in May.

Flavin is Stallone’s third wife. They have three daughters: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia Stallone.

Stallone is also father to Seargeoh and the late Sage Stallone from his marriage with Sasha Czack.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," the Hollywood actor said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Flavin also told PEOPLE that the couple will remain committed to their children.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the former model said.

"While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

The businesswoman asked the public for privacy as they ‘amicably move forward’.