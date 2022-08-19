Award-winning songwriter Billie Eilish held her maiden concert in Malaysia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium for some 25,000 fans. — Photo by Jinson Chee

KUALA LUMPUR, August 19 — Malaysian fans of Billie Eilish fans experienced her first performance here at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Fans praised the performance itself, but the experience, from getting to the concert to various other issues, was anything but lovely.

The Grammy award-winning singer serenaded and entertained a crowd of 25,000 with hits like bury a friend, bad guy, and Happier Than Ever as well as her new song The 30th live for the third time, a soulful tribute dedicated to ‘a good friend’.

“You guys gave me one of the best shows tonight.

“I was not expecting this energy at all!”

While many raved over Eilish’s performance, fans took to social media afterwards to express their frustrations with the concert management.

On social media, many complained that seats were too far from the stage and audio issues left Eilish’s voice barely audible.

Fans who had spent RM300 to RM500 felt cheated with a distant view of the stage blocked by a large white tent.

unless you’re at the standing zone for this happier than ever tour, this was the stage from the seating areas it was a nice show but the organisers couldn’t have at least pulled the stage closer?? and the tent ijbol #BillieEilishTourMalaysia pic.twitter.com/LtPDeclVpl — jim (@toraayiii) August 18, 2022

Lines to enter the standing zone also reportedly began as early as 5am, with poor crowd control and hot weather allegedly resulting in a few fans fainting.