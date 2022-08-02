A lyric in Beyonce’s 'Heated' features a word that has been historically used as a slur against people with disabilities. — Pictures from Instagram/Beyonce

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Just days after the release of her Renaissance album, songstress Beyonce is set to modify the lyrics of one of its songs.

Fans and disability advocates were outraged by a line in the song Heated, which includes the word “sp*z”.

“Disabled people’s experiences are not fodder for song lyrics,” said UK-based disability charity Scope.

Following the backlash from fans, Beyonce’s team told Variety yesterday that the lyric will be removed.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” said the team in a statement.

The word is based on the medical term “spastic”, which refers to abnormalities in muscle tone and stiffness that can interfere with movement, and was historically used to describe a form of cerebral palsy.

Since then however, the word has evolved to be a derogatory slur against people with disabilities.

In June, singer Lizzo faced similar criticism for using the word in her song Grrrls ― she too subsequently announced a revision to her lyrics.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” said Lizzo then in a statement posted to Instagram.