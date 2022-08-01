The host of TVB infotainment show Scoop Cathy Wong is getting a bodyguard after the show received a death threat. — Picture via Facebook/ TVB

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Hong Kong police is investigating death threats against the host of TVB infotainment show Scoop received a death threat.

A letter was sent to the show recently stating that one of their three female hosts had offended a certain ‘organisation’, 8days reported.

In the letter, the ‘organisation’ said they had gotten hold of the host’s address and was going to rape her first before killing her.

They even said they would “chop her up into 18 pieces before feeding her to fishes and dogs”.

It was said that the host had spoken over the phone with a company she was investigating for carrying out scams.

Although the host was not named, Cathy Wong told the media that it was not the first time the show has received such messages and that she believes that the station will be able to resolve the issue.

She added that she did not want to let the incident to affect her work and would be more cautious when going out.

Wong is also said to be looking to hire a bodyguard to protect her round the clock.

The 27-year-old joined the station after coming in fifth in the Miss Hong Kong 2021 pageant.

She found fame as one of the hosts of Scoop, a show which seeks to explore and uncover hidden social problems in Hong Kong, and has been dubbed “the goddess of Scoop” by social media users.