Award winning American singer Beyonce said that her seventh solo album, Renaissance will be the first part of a three-part project. — Picture via Twitter/ Beyonce

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Award winning American songstress Beyonce has finally released her seventh solo album titled Renaissance today.

Renaissance will be the first out of a three-part project that will be published in the coming days.

The Halo singer via her social media also thanked her fans for their patience, love, and even protection for calling out those who leaked her album two days prior.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone who’s trying to sneak into the club early.

“It means the world to me, thank you for your unwavering support,” she wrote in the post.

It was previously reported by Variety that they managed to find “high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album” online just two days before the scheduled drop.

This is after reports on some of Beyonce’s devoted fan base had gone online to complain about the leak while urging others not to listen or share the leaked album.

Aside from the album drop today, Beyonce had also unearthed a couple of new teasers for her fans.

The first one was the never-before-seen photo of her and her three children — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, which was embedded on her official website.

While the other is in the form of a 17-seconds video which was shared on her social media, minutes after her album drop which shortly revealed Beyonce rocking a cowboy hat along with the caption “Renaissance”.

The video has been viewed over two million times since it was posted two hours ago.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” Beyonce wrote on her website.

Aside from her three children, Beyonce also thanked her husband, Jay-Z as well as her Uncle Jonny for exposing her to the music that has inspired the Renaissance album.

The 16-track album is now available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music.