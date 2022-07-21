‘Nope’ director Jordan Peele attends the world premiere of ‘Nope’ at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 18, 2022. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele gave a fan a swift reality check when a Twitter user named him “the best horror director of all time”.

American writer Adam Ellis, an admirer of Peele’s films, posted a Tweet showcasing the Rotten Tomatoes scores of the director’s works including his upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope.

After claiming Peele to be the best horror director of all time, the director himself personally responded by refusing to accept his title.

The Nope director kindly accepted his fans ‘enthusiasm’ for his work but was quick to highlight the American horror director behind Halloween and The Thing, John Carpenter.

“Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!” Peele tweeted in response.

Horror movie fans were also critical of Ellis’ statement, listing other prominent horror directors whose works exceed Peele’s small filmography.

Even American comedian Patton Oswalt, gave advice in response to Ellis’ claims.

Known for creating “social horror films”, Peele’s previous two efforts, Get Out and Us have received high critical acclaim from critics and horror fans.

Get Out won the director the Best Screenplay award at the 2018 Oscars ceremony.

Peele’s new film, Nope, has been warmly received by critics as a modern update of classic UFO horror films.