KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — American singer-songwriter Beyonce chalked up 3.3 million followers in a day after joining video hosting service TikTok.

The 40-year-old uploaded her first clip to the social media platform yesterday morning — a compilation of creators, including rapper Cardi B, dancing to her song, Daily Mail reported.

The Crazy In Love hitmaker also brought her entire music catalog with her, making her tunes available for creators to use as backing sounds to their videos.

She captioned her first video — which was set to her latest single Break My Soul — with a message to her fans.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B -#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL.”

The 28-time Grammy winner has amassed 437,100 likes for the clip as of today.

For her profile photo on the platform, the entertainer used the artwork for her upcoming album, Renaissance, which features her wearing nothing more than a structured metallic bikini covering as she rides atop a glowing holographic horse.

Renaissance will be released on July 29 and will be Beyonce's seventh studio album.

The last album Lemonade was released in 2016.