Spears' Instagram is missing after posting marriage pictures with husband, Sam Asghari. — Picture via Twitter/@britneyspears

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — American singer Britney Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account, days after posting multiple photos of her wedding to model Sam Asghari.

Billboard reported that Spears had given fans glimpses of her big day — from the romantic horse-drawn carriage ride to famous guests such as Madonna and Selena Gomez in her now-deleted Instagram account.

Spears married Asghari on June 9.

The news portal reported that this is not her first time deactivating her Instagram as she has done so previously from March 16 till March 18.

In a previous Instagram account, it was reported that the singer had shared a lengthy post to her family where she slammed her brother Bryan Spears and the rest of the family for their alleged treatment in her now-terminated conservatorship.

Her Twitter and Facebook accounts still remain active, with her last post saying that over 700 hand stitches went into tailoring and crafting her dress, designed by Donatella Versace.

Over 700 hand stitches went into tailoring and crafting my dress. A huge thank you to the @Versace team for making me a real-life princess !!! pic.twitter.com/zZYXNwERxX — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 16, 2022

Concerned fans were wondering whether the Toxic singer had blocked fans or whether she had really deactivated it.

Did Britney Spears block me on instagram or did she delete — proud to be pocatello (@renott) June 16, 2022

what happened to britney spears instagram account — temp ˗ˏˋ ˎˊ˗ (@cunttingcals) June 17, 2022

Others, meanwhile, speculated that she wanted to take time off to focus on her honeymoon with Asghari.