Hanks was on a defensive mode after Wilson had stumbled after fans were hoarding them for autographs. — Picture via Instagram/tomhanks

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — An angry Tom Hanks yelled at his fans after they made his wife Rita Wilson stumble as the couple were leaving the Nobu restaurant Wednesday night in New York City.

BBC reported that Hanks was initially approached by fans, who had asked for selfies and then the actor burst out screaming after they made her trip.

Swearing and shouting at them, Hanks, popularly known as being a nice guy, was annoyed and then held out his arms so that the autograph seekers would take a step back.

“My wife? Back off! Knocking over my wife?” he yelled while ushering Wilson into the car.

It was reported that one bystander helped Hanks keep his cool while Wilson made her way to the vehicle, Fox News reported.

“These people are relentless. Sorry about that,” the bystander said.

Hanks and Wilson have been married for 34 years after meeting on the set of Bosom Buddies, a sitcom that ran from 1980 to 1982.

The couple have two sons of their own: actor and rapper Chet Hanks, 31, and Truman Hanks, 26.

Hanks is also on a press tour for new film Elvis where he plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker alongside Austin Butler in the movie which is slated to premiere on June 24.