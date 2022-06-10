Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was gatecrashed by her ex-husband. — Picture via Instagram.com/britneyspears

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The police were called to the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari after the singer’s ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed

The 40-year-old, live-streamed the break-in and told a security guard that Spears had invited him to the wedding, TMZ reported.

Alexander reportedly then told security that he was going to crash the wedding and a violent struggle occurred before his phone froze up.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander had said.

“I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander reportedly made it inside Britney’s house and continued to livestream.

He was eventually restrained outside by security before the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later arrived at the scene after responding to a trespassing complaint.

According to Variety, the Sheriff’s office arrested Alexander after they ran a records check and discovered that he had an out-of-county warrant.

Deputies are still on the site investigating what happened and will decide whether Alexander will face additional charges for trespassing.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends and had a short-lived marriage of 55 hours.