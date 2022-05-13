BTS fans urge group to remove song from latest album written by composer accused of sexual assault, filming sex video

BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, US, December 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Fans of popular Kpop group BTS are boycotting the group’s upcoming anthology album Proof, as it includes a song written by a man suspected of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and filming a sex video of her.

The man Bobby Chung, whose real name is Chung Dae-wook, is one of the composers behind Filter, a Latin-style solo track by BTS member Jimin that dropped in 2020, The Korea Times reported.

The singer-songwriter, who is also credited on other BTS songs such as Love Maze, is currently on trial after his ex-girlfriend, surnamed Song, filed a complaint against him for sexually assaulting her and filming a sex video.

Song committed suicide in 2020 after making the accusation.

Fans are pointing out that it is not appropriate to include Filter on BTS’ upcoming release, which will hit shelves on June 10.

They say that BTS’ reputation could be severely tarnished if the group and its management company, Big Hit Music, do not exclude it.

Big Hit Music, however, declined to comment on the matter.

Proof is a three-CD album celebrating the ninth anniversary of BTS’ debut.

BTS, which debuted on June 13, 2013, with the track, No More Dream, is aiming to chronicle its career through the album.

It will offer three new tunes in addition to the band’s previous releases.

Proof is BTS’ first official release since Butter in 2021.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-2910100 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh, or 088 255 788 in Sabah, or email [email protected] There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).