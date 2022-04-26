Aliff Syukri apologises for ‘offensive’ Hari Raya video, pleads with public to leave family out of controversy

Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman was slammed for the ‘inappropriate’ video and is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Picture from Instagram/Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman

PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is urging the public not to involve his family members in the controversy involving his recent Hari Raya music video.

“I’m sorry to everyone who was offended by the song and the video, but please don’t bring my family into this.

“Especially my mother, as she is currently performing her umrah,” he told Kosmo! Online.

The Malay-language daily reported that the entrepreneur had earlier spent almost five hours at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) headquarters.

Aliff was publicly slammed last week for his latest music video Kelepok Raya which debuted on April 20.

Much of the controversy focused on the “effeminate” behaviour of the backup dancers featured in the video, which some critics say is inappropriate, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said yesterday (April 25) that the issue will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and those involved would be called in for questioning.