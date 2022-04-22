Malaysian singer Nubhan surprises mum with a helicopter ride over KL to celebrate her recovery from Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Nubhan surprised his mum with a helicopter ride over the Kuala Lumpur city centre. — Picture via Instagram/Nubhan Ahamad

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Singer Nubhan surprised his mother with a helicopter ride over the Kuala Lumpur city centre recently.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a clip along with a few snippets of their ride where Nubhan’s mother, Badariah Omar, also known as Mak Jenny, can be seen enjoying the bird-eye’s view of KL.

Nubhan or his real name Ahmad Nubhan Ahamad told Harian Metro that they went for a helicopter ride as they haven’t gone out together for a while now.

“I intentionally brought Mak Jenny for a helicopter ride and sightseeing because it’s been a long time since I last brought her out

“Plus, Mak Jenny just recovered from Covid-19.

“So, I just wanted to make her happy. After the ride, we went for buka puasa. I also want to give her a whole new experience.

“I also brought my wife along and she too was surprised by the helicopter ride,” he said.

The Sekali Lagi singer added that the surprise was also an early gift following the success of Mak Jenny’s food business which sells local delicacies such as sambal and rendang.

According to Nubhan, his mother’s business is doing well in terms of sales even though it’s been only nine months since its inception and that the surprise helicopter ride was just the beginning.

Nubhan’s helicopter ride clip has garnered over 8,000 likes on Instagram with comments from social media users poking fun at Mak Jenny.

“Wahh Mak Jenny got class, no more cars after this,” commented user norraini_saad.

“Wow Mak Jenny on a helicopter, may you be blessed Nubhan for taking care of your mother,” commented user azian_naizashop.

This is not the first time the singer has surprised his loved ones.

In February, Nubhan made headlines after surprising his wife with her own dental clinic in Seremban.

His wife, Afifah Tawfek is a dentist who has experience working under a specialist in Johor as well as experience working under the government service.